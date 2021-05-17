Memorial service for Rex and Brody Reinhart

A "celebration of life" event was held on Monday to honor the lives of two boys who were found deceased earlier this month.

Paul Otto Reinhart, 46, is suspected of killing his sons, Brody, 11, and Rex, 14, at the family’s waterfront home near Suwannee on Florida’s west coast, 50 miles from Gainesville, before setting it on fire and killing himself. The case is still under investigation.

A service was held at Florida Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field. Tribute videos were played and remarks were offered from guest speakers, including Gators Baseball Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan and former MLB outfielder Gary Sheffield.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Rex and Brody Foundation. The fund will support the causes most dear to them, including making baseball possible to young ballplayers. Donate by visiting www.RexandBrody.com.