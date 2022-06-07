Melbourne streets closed due to flooding

Afternoon thunderstorms delivered heavy rain to parts of Melbourne causing flooding and the closure of some roads.

One area impacted was near the intersection of McClendon and Steele streets. A FOX 35 News crew saw people struggling to get into their driveways while others were pulling partially sunken garbage cans out of the road. The city sent crews to pump water from the area, but it took hours to recede.

Neighbors said they’re used to seeing the street flood, but recently, the situation has gotten worse. One resident said she has been calling the city for about two years about the flooding. She said now, more than ever, something needs to be done.

