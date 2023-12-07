Teen dies after being dropped off at Melbourne hospital with gunshot wounds: police

Police in Melbourne are investigating after a teenager died shortly after being dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at Marshall Drive and Xavier Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

Police did not find a victim at the scene. Instead, they found several casings north of the intersection along with a Glock handgun and magazine, officials said.

The shooting victim – a 16-year-old boy – arrived at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center shortly after officers arrived at the crime scene and was immediately rushed inside the emergency department where he later died.

Police have not found any additional shooting victims at this time. Information regarding a potential suspect was not released.

Detectives are investigating the incident along with other recent shootings to determine if they are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.