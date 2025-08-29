Melbourne community center reopens after roof collapse

The Brief The Joseph N. Davis Community Center reopened Friday, a month after storm damage. The gym is open, but the west wing remains closed for repairs and inspection. Senior meals and health programs will resume next month.



A Melbourne community center reopened Friday, a month after part of its roof collapsed during a summer storm.

What we know:

The Joseph N. Davis Community Center in Melbourne reopened on Friday, one month after a summer storm caused part of the roof to collapse.

The gym is now back in use, with residents wasting no time filling it for pickleball games. The west wing of the building remains closed. That section, which included staff offices, a kitchen and a community game room, still needs major repairs.

What we don't know:

The extent of the damage and how long inspections and repairs may take remain unclear. It is also unknown how much the repairs will cost or how they will be funded.

The backstory:

The roof collapse happened during heavy summer rainstorms, forcing the center to shut down. Fortunately, no one was inside the damaged section when the roof gave way, and no injuries were reported. The closure left a void in the neighborhood, as the center provides recreation opportunities and senior services that residents rely on.

What they're saying:

The reopening of even part of the facility is seen as an important step toward restoring normal activity for both older adults and families.

"It all also has to be inspected by our building department to make sure it’s safe," Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey said, noting the city will eventually repair the damaged wing, but not immediately.

