Melbourne city worker arrested for sexual battery on a child, police say

article

A Melbourne communications officer is in the process of being fired after he was accused of sexual battery on a child.

Caleb Ryan Dean, 36, is charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious molestation, lewd and lascivious touching of certain minors, and child abuse.

On July 10, the allegations were reported to the Melbourne Police Department, resulting in Dean's arrest.

The department said they have since placed Dean on leave without pay and is initiating termination proceedings.

No other details about the case have been released.