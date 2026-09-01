Melbourne Beach pulls beachside cameras amid privacy, data concerns

The Brief Melbourne Beach officials removed surveillance cameras from 13 shoreline rescue ring stations following community pushback. Beachgoers raised privacy concerns over the orange cameras, prompting a local mother to launch an online petition against them. The town confirmed the life rings will remain available to maintain safety without monitoring visitors on the sand.



More than a dozen cameras installed at beachside life preserver stations on Melbourne Beach have been removed after people raised concerns over privacy and surveillance.

Why were cameras installed at the beach?

What we know:

The Town of Melbourne said it initially installed 13 cameras at life ring stations along the beach to monitor the safety devices and to help alert emergency crews to a possible drowning when one was grabbed. Officials said another goal was to deter theft, vandalism, and misuse at the beach.

Concerns raised over privacy, surveillance, and storage

What they're saying:

However, people questioned who was watching the cameras, whether they were life cameras or motion activated, and where that data would be stored, and for how long.

"It's just like creepy," said Domonique Diangelo. She started an online petition to have the cameras removed.

"I think a lot of people feel like Big Brother has always been watching," said Bobbi McGrady.



"I like cameras not being on the beach. I want my privacy," said Robert Ortiz.

Alejandra Anddrade said she wanted to know how the cameras would be used. "It just depends on who is using it and why," she said. "It's good to keep an eye, you know, on stuff like that".

Town of Melbourne Beach decides to pull cameras

Local perspective:

"…The Town has decided to move forward with maintaining the life ring stations without the camera component. While the cameras were intended to help deter theft, vandalism, and misuse of the life rings, the Town also recognizes the concerns expressed by members of the community regarding cameras in the beach environment," read a statement, in part, from the Towne of Melbourne Beach.

What we don't know:

Town officials have not stated whether any theft or vandalism occurred at the rescue stations while the cameras were active. It remains unclear if alternative non-camera security measures will be implemented to safeguard the lifesaving equipment.

Florida pulls license plate reader cameras from state roads amid similar concerns

Big picture view:

The removal of these cameras comes amid ongoing conversations nationwide regarding surveillance cameras and privacy, specifically when it comes to automatic license plate reader cameras, referred to as ALPRs or LPRs.

This week, FDOT revoked permits and licenses given to law enforcement for license plate reader cameras on state roads, and ordered them to be removed within 30 days. Police departments and sheriff's offices across the state who use license plate readers have issued statements saying they've either suspended or are in the process of suspending their cameras.