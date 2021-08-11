MegaCon masking up for 2021 but in a different way as COVID concerns grow

A major convention for science fiction and comic book enthusiasts is expected to draw huge crowds to Orlando but many have decided not to attend due to the resurgence of the coronavirus

The world of fantasy and fiction heads back to Orlando for MegaCon after it was canceled last year, due to the pandemic. This year, everyone is required to wear a mask to get inside and people must follow social distancing requirements.

"It’s been long overdue. I’ve missed MegaCon," says Sarah Cowan-Bennett.

She plans to follow all the precautions, with some flair, with an extra creative mask.

"I am going to try to make one of my own designs. But in the meantime, I’ve been using this one, cause it's my favorite."

"I have two cat masks," says Maia Wallace.

She says she will be selling these masks while keeping safety in mind.

"I’m definitely concerned about that, but doing my best to be careful – wearing masks, sanitizing, and keeping people at bay."

Voltaire Guinigundo says he works at a major theme park and his decision not to go was more about cash than COVID.

"This will probably be the first time I’m not going to attend MegaCon," he told us. "A lot of the celebrities I was going to meet are canceling. I completely understand why they’re doing it. But at the same time, as a guest who has to pay $60 on Saturday to do it, that’s a lot of money to go to a convention and not meet celebrities."

Megacon released this statement from Andrew Moyes, FAN EXPO HQ Vice President:

"We look forward to welcoming fans this week to MegaCon Orlando. In accordance with CDC guidelines, we have required all guests to wear a face-covering (mask) to cover their nose and mouth while indoors at our event. In addition to the extensive sanitation protocols in place, we have also increased the sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

"As our guests are working actors, last-minute projects arise that unfortunately prevent them from making their scheduled appearances at MegaCon Orlando. However, there are still many exciting celebrity encounters that fans can look forward to."

Megacon has posted its most up-to-date list of celebrity guests on MegaCon Orlando's website here, stating that over 20 celebrities are expected to attend.

Cowan-Bennett says she can’t wait.

"I’m going to be there all four days!"

