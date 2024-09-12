Meet the talented Brevard County K9 deputy behind the unique murals of Central Florida

If you haven’t heard about the unique murals appearing around Brevard County and its surrounding areas, you might be missing out.

Meet K9 Corporal Lance Behringer of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office—the deputy behind these artistic creations.

Behringer, along with his K9 partner, Gator, is often busy tracking criminals and conducting narcotics investigations. But beyond his duties in law enforcement, Behringer has a talent for painting.

"I started drawing as a kid, and it grew into canvas painting and now large-scale murals," Behringer shared. "It's a nice break from my normal job, a way to relieve some stress."

Principal Heather Smith of Central Middle School learned about Behringer’s artwork through her husband, who also works as a deputy. She reached out, hoping to display his murals at the school.

On his day off from the sheriff’s office, Behringer loaded up his supplies and headed to Central Middle School, where he had once been a student himself.

"The last time I was in this office was when I attended school here, which was quite a while ago," Behringer said. "I was lucky enough to paint the mural behind me."

It took him about 14 hours to complete the mural in the school’s front office, a piece that has been embraced by both students and staff.

For Behringer, it’s a way of giving back to his community and to inspire others to follow their dreams.

"This mural is definitely the most memorable one so far," he said. "I attended school here, so it means a little bit more to me."