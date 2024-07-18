Meet, Bessie Hudson, the first black female firefighter of Orange County

Paving the way for generations to come.

The first black female firefighter in Orange County is now hoping that other minorities will follow in her footsteps.

"To me, it is to let other females know there’s no limitation on what we can do and I hope I have been an encouragement to a lot of females I’ve come across because I didn’t think I could do this myself," said Bessie Hudson.

Meet retired Battalion chief Bessie Hudson.

In 1993, she became the first black female firefighter in Orange County – a title, she never thought she’d have.

"I looked at these guys training. They were running pulling ladders, jumping off buildings and I said, ‘wow that looks interesting. I would love to do that'," said Hudson.

Working at a factory at the time, Bessie decided to make a career change at 36 years old and join the ranks.

However, making history also meant hardships would come with the territory.

"A lot of people didn’t want me here. hTey said the only reason I was hired was because I was a black female. A lot wouldn’t talk to me. It was a lot going on. A lot of people coming at me different, giving me advice and telling what I should do. Other people telling me they wouldn’t put up with this. They would quit," said Hudson.

But to Bessie, quitting wasn’t an option.

"I wanted to stick it out because sticking it out it encouraged other females to do the same thing whereas I had quit that wouldn’t have set as good example or anyone but it was hard," said Hudson.

Through strength and determination .. "I had to work out so that i would have the body strength to do it and not rely on the guys to do it for me eat properly, get proper sleep. There was so much to learn when I was home I still had to study," said Hudson.

Bessie ended up climbing the ladder and was promoted in 2004, becoming the first black battalion Chief at station 54.

Through that title of overseeing seven stations, she began training and teaching diversity classes, and recruiting other minority firefighters in the area.

"For her to take those initial steps its huge it just paves the way and shows its not just now you had someone back then who started it and that helps," said Assistant Chief Lt. Renee Stone.

While Bessie offered up advice for the next generation.

"Anything you wanna do and anything you set your mind to it you can do it no matter what people tell you just go forth and do it," said Hudson.

She knows there’s still work that needs to be done.

"I think they need more minorities out there. Some of the calls they need to see more of us out there and that way, when they see more of us, that encourages them that they can do it too," said Hudson.