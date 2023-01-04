Mecum Auctions is back in Kissimmee showcasing unique rides for car lovers

Attention car collectors and enthusiasts! The world's largest collector car auction, Mecum Auctions, is back in Kissimmee for 12 days, offering a wide range of vehicles from Model Ts to modern supercars and everything in between.

With over 4,100 cars up for auction, there's something for everyone, no matter your budget.

From entry level collector cars starting at just $5,000 to multimillion-dollar dream machines, the Mecum Auctions event has every budget in mind. Not to mention, there's plenty of fun for the whole family with the Dodge Thrill Ride -- drifting on a closed course with a professional driver.

Bidding on your dream car with Mecum runs through January 15th at the Osceola Heritage Park. Spectator tickets cost $30 per person. Visit Www.Mecum.com for more information.