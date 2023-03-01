McDonald's doing wider test of Krispy Kreme doughnut sales in Kentucky

article

Doughnut lovers in some areas of Kentucky will be able to get Krispy Kreme donuts at the golden arches in March.

A market test involving Krispy Kreme will launch at roughly 160 McDonald’s restaurants located in the Louisville and Lexington areas, the fast-food chain said Monday in a press release. It will kick off March 21 and run for a limited time.

Original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced kreme filled are the flavors to be sold at participating McDonald’s restaurants , according to the release.

The upcoming Krispy Kreme offering is wider than the previous testing McDonald’s started at a handful of Louisville-area restaurants in late 2022.

During the wider market test starting in March, customers can order the doughnuts inside the restaurant, at the drive-thru and with McDelivery and its app, according to the company. The McDonald’s app and McDelivery weren’t options previously.

"The expanded test will help us learn more about operational impact on a larger scale as well as explore customer demand," McDonald’s said.

Other recent menu-related moves the fast-food chain has made include offering plant-based McNuggets in Germany and the return of the Shamrock Shake in the U.S.

McDonald’s global footprint includes over 38,000 locations, including roughly 13,500 in the U.S., according to its website.