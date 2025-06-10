McDonald’s employee ID’d in Orlando 7-Eleven shooting that injured one

article

The Brief A McDonald’s employee, Jerry Lewis Brown, is accused of initiating a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Orlando that left one man injured. Surveillance footage showed Brown striking Markel Bailey with a handgun, prompting Bailey to fire back in self-defense. Brown fled the scene on foot, while Bailey and two others were later detained and released; the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting outside an Orlando 7-Eleven on June 3 left one man injured and led to the detention of two others following what authorities say was an unprovoked attack by a McDonald’s employee during his lunch break.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:38 p.m. to the 7-Eleven at 4501 Conroy Road and found Ednar Milord with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was treated at the scene and transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Surveillance footage and witness accounts revealed that 18-year-old Jerry Lewis Brown, identified by his McDonald’s uniform, struck Markel Bailey in the back of the head with a handgun inside the store. The firearm fell to the floor during the struggle. Brown retrieved the weapon and pointed it at Bailey, who then drew his own gun and fired three times in self-defense, police said.

Bailey fled the store and entered a waiting white Dodge Charger. He and another man, Devan Joseph, drove to the Positano Apartments across the street. Brown also fled on foot to the same complex, where more shots were reportedly fired. Public safety cameras later captured Brown appearing to fire multiple rounds toward the Charger in the apartment complex.

Bailey and Joseph were later stopped and detained in another vehicle. Bailey told detectives he acted in self-defense, a claim supported by CCTV footage, and both men were released.

Detectives later confirmed Brown’s identity through his employer at a nearby McDonald’s on Millenia Boulevard. His managers said he left for a break shortly before the incident and never returned. Brown allegedly told one of them during a phone call that a "shootout" had occurred at the 7-Eleven.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday, Brown had not been located. The investigation remains ongoing.

