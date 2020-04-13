Matthew McConaughey, wife Camila donate 80K face masks to coronavirus first-responders in Texas, Louisiana

article

Texas native Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila, donated 80,000 face masks to coronavirus first responders in Texas and Louisiana, officials said.

The couple dropped off some of the masks Friday at the Austin Fire Department, KEYE reported.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted its gratitude the next day: “The C-shift at Station 32 got a surprise yesterday, when @McConaughey and @iamcamilaalves stopped by to let us know we're getting several 1,000 N-95 masks soon, part of their donation of 80K to healthcare workers, FFs, and police officers in #ATX and #NOLA! 📸 DC T. Smith, AFD”

The death toll from COVID-19 passed 270 in Texas on Sunday as the state reported nearly 1,000 more positive tests for the disease, with roughly 13,500 cases overall.

MORE NEWS: How to ensure you get your IRS coronavirus stimulus check

Camila Alves McConaughey, a model and designer, wrote on Instagram about the donations: “Our mission is to protect those who protect us, by providing healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers, and others with approximately 80,000 masks needed to battle the #COVID19 virus.”

Advertisement

She added that she hoped the move would “inspire you to pick a lane to help others whatever that lane is even if your lane is helping your neighbor, calling people, emotional support, donations, volunteer... pick a lane and do it well! Stay strong this too shall pass...”

MORE NEWS: California detective died from the coronavirus after twice being denied test for virus: report

Last month, the Oscar winner urged students at the University of Texas at Austin to stay home after dozens tested positive following an ill-fated spring-break trip to Mexico.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM.