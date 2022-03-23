Markeith Loyd appeals in officer's murder heads to Florida Supreme Court

Markeith Loyd, who was sentenced to death this month in the high-profile 2017 murder of an Orlando police officer, has filed an appeal at the Florida Supreme Court.

Orange County Circuit Judge Leticia Marques sentenced Loyd to death March 3 in the murder of Lt. Debra Clayton. A notice of appeal posted Wednesday on the Supreme Court website said Loyd is appealing his conviction and sentence.

As is common, the notice did not provide additional information about his arguments.

Loyd was convicted of shooting Clayton after he was spotted in a Walmart store while facing an arrest warrant in the murder of Sade Dixon, who had been pregnant with his child. He is already serving a life sentence for killing Dixon.

