Florida deputy shoots armed man to 'eliminate threat' during Ocala disturbance call, sheriff says

The Brief A man died after being shot by a Marion County sheriff's deputy during a domestic disturbance call in Ocala on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators stated the deputy opened fire to "eliminate a threat" after the man reportedly threatened the deputy with a gun. The deputy immediately rendered medical aid to the suspect, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has stepped in to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.



A domestic disturbance call turned deadly Tuesday afternoon when a Marion County sheriff's deputy shot a man who allegedly threatened the deputy with a gun at an Ocala home, officials said.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The sheriff's office later reported the man had died.

What we know:

A Marion County deputy was dispatched to a home on SW 35th Avenue Road in Ocala just before 2:30 p.m. on July 7 for a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office reported.

The deputy arrived at the home and made contact with a man involved in the disturbance. However, during the encounter, the man reportedly threatened the deputy with a gun, the sheriff's office said.

MCSO reported the deputy fired at the man to "eliminate a threat," before immediately transitioning to render life-saving medical aid.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the location or number of gunshot wounds he sustained.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not clarified whether additional deputies were dispatched to the scene as backup or if the initial deputy handled the domestic call alone.

It's not known if the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the use of force investigation.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified, the sheriff's office reported, and the state agency will be investigating the shooting.

FOX 35 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.