Marion County man indicted for murder after death of 3-year-old girl

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The Brief A man in Marion County has been indicted by a grand jury following the death of a 3-year-old in February. He faces charges of murder and multiple child abuse charges.



A 32-year-old man in Marion County has been indicted by a grand jury following the death of a 3-year-old girl under his supervision.

The State Attorney's Office said a grand jury found there was enough evidence to charge Jeroen Coombs in the death of Paisley Brown in February.

Officals said from October to February, Coombs committed acts of torture on Paisley.

The mother of the child, Jennifer Kendrick, was arrested in March on child neglect charges after officials said she knew of the abuse and failed to intervene.

Paisley was found unresponsive Feb. 19 at a home on NE 44th Avenue in Citra and later died at a local hospital.

Coombs faces a charge of murder in the first degree and multiple child abuse charges.