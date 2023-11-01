Marion County fire captain hospitalized with 'serious injuries' after battling mobile home fire

Stream FOX 35 News:

A captain with Marion County Fire Rescue sustained serious injuries while battling a structure fire on Wednesday, according to the fire department.

Capt. Chris Trubelhorn was transported to Shands Teaching Hospital in Gainesville, where he is currently being treated for burn injuries.

Captain Chris Trubelhorn [Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue]

Just after 4 p.m., crews responded to a call to a mobile home off of 20th Place in Silver Springs. Firefighters said smoke was billowing out of the trailer.

"Our department leadership, the Professional Firefighters of Marion County Local 3169, and our Chaplains are present at Shands caring for Chris and his family," said Chief James Banta.

Trubelhorn is an 18-year veteran of the department, Chief Banta said.