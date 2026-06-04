Marion County deputies seek woman accused of interfering with child custody

The Brief Authorities say Sahar Abdulaziz Algeri took her three children after learning her husband planned to file for divorce and has been missing with them for more than a year. Investigators believe Algeri and the children may be in the Richardson, Texas, area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for Sahar Abdulaziz Algeri, who is wanted on an active warrant for interference with child custody.

Authorities say Algeri took the couple's three children and left after learning her husband intended to file for divorce.

What we know:

The children, ages 4 to 8, have been separated from their father, who has legal custody, for more than a year.

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According to the sheriff's office, Algeri was in the United States on a visa from Saudi Arabia and has been actively avoiding contact with law enforcement and the children's father.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for Sahar Abdulaziz Algeri, who is wanted on an active warrant for interference with child custody. [Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office]

Officials said their primary concern is the safety and well-being of the children and that they hope to reunite them with their father and family.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Algeri and the children are still in Florida. Investigators believe she and the children may be in the Richardson, Texas, area.

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What you can do:

Anyone who has seen Algeri or has information about the whereabouts of the children is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111.