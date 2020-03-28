Marion County deputies search for missing, endangered adult

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered adult.

He's been identified as Eric Barnhorst.

Deputies say he was last seen at 4 p.m. on Saturday at his home in Summerfield.

They say he was wearing a blue and white polo shirt and tan shorts.

Due to statements Barnhorst made, it has caused concern for his well-being, according to deputies.

They say he is possibly driving a blue 2016 Mazda station wagon.

If you have any information on Barnhorst's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.