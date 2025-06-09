Man found dead in vehicle at Orange County apartments, homicide investigation ongoing
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man’s death over the weekend as a homicide.
What we know:
On Sunday, June 8, at around 3 p.m., deputies responded to the Falcon Trace Apartments along Peregrine Falcons Way for a "man down." When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Eduardo Arriaga, 64, in a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said he was unresponsive and had "obvious signs of trauma." Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.
What we don't know:
Details about the cause of Eduardo Arriaga’s death and any potential suspects have not been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on June 9, 2025.