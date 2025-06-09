Man found dead in vehicle at Orange County apartments, homicide investigation ongoing

The Brief On Sunday, deputies responded to a "man down" call at Falcon Trace Apartments in Orange County and found a man unresponsive in a vehicle. He showed obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Fire Rescue. The sheriff’s office is investigating his death as a homicide, but no further details have been released as the case remains in its early stages.



The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man’s death over the weekend as a homicide.

What we know:

On Sunday, June 8, at around 3 p.m., deputies responded to the Falcon Trace Apartments along Peregrine Falcons Way for a "man down." When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Eduardo Arriaga, 64, in a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said he was unresponsive and had "obvious signs of trauma." Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

What we don't know:

Details about the cause of Eduardo Arriaga’s death and any potential suspects have not been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

