Manhunt underway in Lake County for wanted suspect

Officials with the Tavares Police Department are attempting to locate a man they say has an active felony warrant.

Police said Harold Scott Burke is wanted for battery by strangulation and could be in the area of Mansfield Road and Hibiscus Court.

According to officers, contact with the suspect was made before he fled on foot and was last seen wearing red shorts and a black shirt.

The department is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact 352-343-2101 and press 4.