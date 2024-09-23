Expand / Collapse search

Manatee deaths lawsuit will proceed; cites violations of Endangered Species Act

Published  September 23, 2024 8:14pm EDT
Florida
A lawsuit alleging state officials violated the Endangered Species Act, contributing to the deaths of manatees, will move forward.

The suit, filed by an environmental group in 2022, claims that sewage discharges into the Indian River led to the destruction of sea grass, a vital food source for manatees.

The federal judge overseeing the case denied a request to dismiss the lawsuit. The environmental group argues that the state failed to adequately regulate sewage treatment plans and septic systems, which they say contributed to the sea grass die-off and subsequent manatee deaths.

