Man writes heartwarming letter to hairstylist who made his wife feel beautiful before passing away

You might want to grab a tissue before reading this.

Hairstylist Sara Verkuilen was working at Hair Cuttery in Round Lake Beach, Illinois in December when an older couple walked in for a hair cut.

Verkuilen tells FOX 35 News she had never seen the couple before but that they seemed very much in love.

“He was really sweet with her,” she said.

Months had passed before Verkuilen said she received the following letter from the husband:

“Dear Sara,

This is a little bit awkward. But I've waited a really long time to pass this on to you.

My wife and I came in for haircuts shortly before Christmas of last year.

My wife was suffering from dementia, and you treated her as if you'd been working with dementia patients all your life. You let us sit next to each other, and when it came time for her cut you turned her chair towards me so I could watch her expression as you cut her hair.

It turned out even better than I thought it would.

Sadly, she died in March. And that haircut was one of the last, best moments of her life. She felt so pretty. She visited the mirror in her bathroom several times during the day and would come out beaming.

To see her so happy was priceless.

Looking back, it was likely dozens of haircuts you gave that day. But one which revitalized a woman's sense of self and her singular beauty. I hope you always realize the power of your profession.

It's so easy to take things like that for granted.

Sincerely,

A grateful customer"

Verkuilen doesn’t know the name of the man and the letter didn’t include any personal information. She hopes to get in contact with him again to thank him for his kind words.

“This is why I love what I do. Thank you for this letter,” she wrote on Instagram.