Man wanted for stealing 12 bottles of wine from Florida Publix: officials

Crime Stoppers in Southwest Florida are sharing surveillance photos of a man accused of stealing 12 bottles of wine from Publix on social media in hopes someone can identify him.

The crime allegedly happened on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26 at the grocery store located on Fiddlesticks Boulevard in Fort Myers.

If you can identify him, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip either online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.