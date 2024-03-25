Man visiting family in Florida from out-of-state killed in hit-and-run crash: deputies

A man visiting family in Florida was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Polk County Sunday night, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on 10th Street North, just east of Wabash Avenue in Lakeland.

Deputies said the man, who was visiting family from Alabama, was hit by a 2010 to 2014 silver Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town & Country Van.

The vehicle would have been traveling east on 10th Street when it struck the victim from behind as he was standing or walking along the side of the road, the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 863-298-6200 and provide case number 24-012386.