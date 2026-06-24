Man threatened brother with knife at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say

The Brief An armed man was arrested after Orange County deputies say he threatened his brother with a knife. The incident happened Tuesday at an apartment complex off Lee Road, according to deputies. The suspect was arrested early Wednesday at the scene, deputies say.



A man was arrested early Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his brother with a knife at an Orange County apartment complex, according to deputies.

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What we know:

Deputies responded to an apartment complex off Lee Road around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday after a man in his 50s reported that his brother—also in his 50s—had threatened him with a knife, the Sheriff's Office said.

There was a large enforcement presence at the scene as deputies investigated the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to deputies.

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What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released any additional details about the case or identified the man who was arrested.