Man struck, killed by car after getting off bus in Brevard County: FHP

A 62-year-old man was struck and killed by a car shortly after getting off a bus in Brevard County Thursday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

A Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on US-1 approaching the intersection of Burkholm Road in the outside lane around 3:27 p.m. A second car, a Ford Escape, was stopped in the northbound outside lane of US-1 behind a passenger bus, FHP said.

The 62-year-old man had gotten off a bus and entered the grass shoulder of US-1. The driver of the Chevy Silverado failed to slow for the Ford Escape ahead and swerved to the right to attempt to avoid a collision.

The front left of the Silverado struck the right rear of the Escape. The Silverado then ran off the roadway and struck the man walking who was thrown into a street sign and later pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is a roadblock in place for both northbound lanes of US-1

The crash remains under investigation.