Man stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.
It happened during an altercation along Business Center Blvd. in Orlando.
Deputies say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The victim is expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
