Man stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened during an altercation along Business Center Blvd. in Orlando.

MORE NEWS: Police: Car hits student, 17, near Kissimmee Middle School

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The victim is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch FOX 35 News for live updates. Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.