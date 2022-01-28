Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 6:15AM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

A man was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened during an altercation along Business Center Blvd. in Orlando.

Deputies say the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The victim is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

