Man significantly injured after Clermont hit-and-run incident, driver arrested

article

A man sustained significant injuries after being run over by a trailer in a parking lot on Thursday, according to the Clermont Police Department.

Officers responded to the 900 block of E. Highway 50 following a report of the incident.

The victim, an adult male, told authorities he had been riding in a vehicle driven by Charles Black when a disagreement occurred.

As the victim exited the vehicle, he was struck by the trailer Black was towing and sustained significant injuries.

Mr. Black left the scene but was located a short distance away.

Authorities said Black resisted officers during the arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

The victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he is recovering from his injuries.

Black has been charged with hit-and-run involving severe bodily injury and resisting an officer and is being held at the Lake County Jail on a $16,000 bond, police said.

Clermont Police commended the efforts of their Charlie Platoon and Traffic Division in handling the incident.