Man shot, later dies at the hospital

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m. deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Barlow Street near Washington Avenue.

When deputies arrived they found a man in his 30s who had been shot, laying in the middle of the street.

Deputies say the victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe another man who was known to the victim, is suspected in the shooting, fled the scene, but they do not have any additional information on him at this time.