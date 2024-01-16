Man shot, killed roommate after being asked to move out, deputies say

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men who have been identified as suspects in the murder of a 17-year-old Winter Park resident.

Conrad Holaway was found deceased inside his home on Zelina Point by family members last month. The family members reported hearing multiple gunshots around 3 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 19. Later in the day, upon checking on Holaway, they found him unresponsive in his bedroom and called 911.

Detectives said they later learned that one of Holaway's friends, Alan Javon Morris, 19, of Orlando, had been staying at the home temporarily for several weeks. They said a series of disagreements between Holaway and Morris unfolded in the days following Morris being told to move out of the house. Detectives said Morris returned to the house on Dec. 19 and shot Holaway multiple times through a window.

Alan Javon Morris

On Friday, Jan. 12, detectives executed an arrest on Morris based on an active warrant for one count of first-degree premeditated murder. Morris faces additional charges of two counts of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in an unrelated case. He has been booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility with a no-bond status.

Detectives said another man, Isaiah Allen Crisp, has also been charged and arrested in connection with the homicide and is also facing first-degree premeditated murder with no bond set. No other details were released regarding Crisp's alleged involvement in Holoway's death.