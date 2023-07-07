Man shot, killed at 7-Eleven gas station in Orange County, deputies say

A man is dead after a shooting at a 7-Eleven gas station late Thursday in Orange County, according to deputies.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Avenue and State Road 414.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, authorities said.

Additional details regarding a suspect or what led to the shooting were not immediately released.