Man shot in parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts in Orange County, deputies say

A man was shot while in the parking lot of an Advanced Auto Parts in Orange County on Sunday, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday night, a man in his 30s was shot by an unknown suspect while he was in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts on University Blvd.

They said that deputies learned the suspect was involved in a shooting incident at the Infiniti Lounge, which is in an adjacent parking lot.

"He fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival," the sheriff's office said.

The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital in stable condition.

