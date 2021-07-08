Man sentenced to 10 years for DUI crash that killed 9-year-old Florida girl

The man accused in a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in Altamonte Springs took a plea deal on Thursday. The crash was so violent it split the victim's car in half, police said.

Ulises Mora was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In addition, the judge gave him 2 years community control, 3 years of supervised probation, permanent revocation of his driver license, substance abuse evaluation and treatment, psychosocial evaluation, and 100 hours of community service.

The victim’s family has waited more than two years for this plea deal. They told FOX 35 News they were disappointed because it was supposed to happen last week but was postponed until Thursday.

This crash happened in Altamonte Springs in March of 2019. Police say 9-year-old Kehlani Carro was killed when a Porsche slammed into her family’s car. Investigators say the driver of that Porsche, Ulises Mora, was drunk at the time.

Ever since then, the family has been seeking justice.

"This case has gone long enough and my daughter deserves justice."

