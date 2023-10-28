Man riding mobility scooter struck and killed by SUV, FHP says

A 48-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed Friday night while riding a mobility scooter on South Goldenrod Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, the man was traveling in an easterly direction and entered the southbound lane of State Road 551 (South Goldenrod) outside the marked crosswalk. He entered the direct path of an SUV and was struck, troopers said. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, the report said.

The crash happened around 10:10 p.m. and the driver of the SUV remained on scene, according to FHP.

The incident remains under investigation.



