Man killed in shooting in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in a Holden Heights neighborhood early Thursday.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the intersection of 18th Street and South Nashville Avenue around 2 a.m. and found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

Law enforcement provided life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released, and details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting—as well as any suspect information—remain unavailable as the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.