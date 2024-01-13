Man injured, woman dead after shooting in Orlando neighborhood, deputies say

A man is injured and a woman was killed following a shooting that happened in Orlando late Saturday morning, according to Orange County deputies.

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. on the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive. Deputies said they responded to the area and found a man and woman both in their 30s who had been shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene and the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other details have been released.