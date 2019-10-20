Man in critical condition after fight turns into shooting at Cocoa convenience store

article

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a fight at a cocoa convenience store Saturday night, police say.

Police responded to Peachtree Meat and Produce around 11:30 p.m. where they learned a fight escalated into a shooting.

They say a mom and daughter were outside the store when they were approached by two men in a car.

Investigators say the group had an ongoing feud that escalated into a fight then a shooting, with both parties shooting at each other.

Police say a man in the car was shot in the head and taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Latray Bell, 27, is facing a charge of aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied structure.

The police department says more charges and/or arrests are possible as the investigation continues.