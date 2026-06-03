Woman armed with knife shot killed by Orange County deputies, sheriff says

The Brief Three Orange County deputies shot and killed a woman on Thursday. Deputies said the woman was armed with a knife and advanced towards the deputies while threatening them. Deputies were initially called to the neighborhood on Tivoli Drive after a neighbor called 911 about a woman standing outside a home and screaming.



Orange County deputies shot and killed a woman on Thursday after she armed herself with a knife and advanced towards the deputies, and threatened to kill them, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

What we know:

Around 1 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Tivoli Drive after a neighbor called 911 about a woman standing outside a home and screaming, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door. The woman answered and came out of the home holding "a large knife," Sheriff Mina said.

The deputies retreated back to the street, while telling the woman to drop the knife. She reportedly refused and repeatedly said, "I'll kill you," while walking towards the deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Three deputies then fired their weapons, hitting the woman. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, he said.

What we don't know:

The woman's name has not yet been released. Sheriff Mina said deputies were still working to identify her family.

What's next:

The three Orange County deputies have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol during deputy-involved shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting and send its results to the State Attorney's Office. The Orange County Sheriff's Office will then conduct its own internal investigation.