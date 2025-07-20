Man hospitalized after drowning incident in Orange County pool: Officials

The Brief A man was pulled from a pool and given CPR after a reported drowning incident in Orange County. He was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center for further treatment.



A man was hospitalized Sunday after he was pulled from a pool during a reported drowning incident, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded after a caller reported a possible drowning. When first responders arrived, bystanders had removed the man from the water and CPR was underway.

Drowning reported at Fairway Pointe Circle in Orange Co.

Fire rescue crews continued lifesaving measures at the scene before transporting the patient to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

What we don't know:

His condition has not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.