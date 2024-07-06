Man found shot in burning Lake County home, deputies say

A 49-year-old man was found dead inside a Lake County home on Saturday, according to deputies.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, a call came at around 1 p.m. about a home at 20332 Wood Duck Road in Altoona after neighbors reported the home was on fire.

Officials with Lake County Fire Rescue discovered a man dead at the home as they worked to extinguish the fire.

During the investigation, officials discovered the man, later identified as Michael Gall, as having an apparent gunshot wound. Deputies believe the man was a resident of the home.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Suspect information has yet to be released.