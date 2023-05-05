Man driving 130 mph down I-95 was drunk behind he wheel, troopers say

A man suspected of driving drunk was clocked speeding at 130 miles per hour down Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Dashboard camera video showed a trooper following close behind as the suspect appeared to weave in and out of traffic. Eventually, troopers said the driver, Samuel White, was pulled over near Cocoa and the wild ride came to an end.

Samuel White was booked into the Brevard County Jail and charged with reckless driving and DUI.

The trooper said White, 24, of Merritt Island, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol. According to an arrest report, White failed a field sobriety test.

