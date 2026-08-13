Man dies from stabbing in southwest DeLand, suspect sought: Deputies

The Brief A man was stabbed to death Thursday night in southwest DeLand. Deputies responded near West Beresford Road and South High Street. No suspect is in custody as detectives continue investigating.



A man was fatally stabbed Thursday night in southwest DeLand, and authorities are searching for the person responsible, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 8:34 p.m. to the area of West Beresford Road and South High Street, near State Road 15A.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities said the suspect was not known.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and searching the area for evidence.

No suspect was in custody Thursday night. The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

Authorities said additional information would be released as it becomes available.