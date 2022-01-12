Man dies after vehicle 'intentionally' set on fire, explodes in Daytona Beach: police

Daytona Beach police say a man has died after a vehicle exploded outside their station early Wednesday.

Authorities say the call came in around 2:19 a.m.

According to investigators, there was an explosion and when officers got outside there was a man on fire who collapsed and succumbed to his injuries.

Police say it appears the fire was intentionally set but aren’t sure why he was out there or if it’s his vehicle.

No one else was injured or evacuated.

The Fire Marshall is on the scene.

