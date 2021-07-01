Man dies after tree falls on him in Orange County, officials say

article

Officials say a tree fell on a man in the Conway area of Orlando on Thursday during an ‘industrial accident,' killing him.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, this happened at 4300 Lake Margaret Drive just after noon at the New Hope Presbyterian Church.

"The 40-year-old male victim was in the process of cutting down trees when a large tree trunk fell on him," officials told FOX 35 News.

Orange County Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

A death investigation is now underway.

