Expand / Collapse search

Orange County deputies searching for person of interest following deadly shooting

By
Updated  July 7, 2024 10:13am EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Person of interest being sought in shooting

A person of interest is being sought following a deadly shooting that happened in Orange County.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a person of interest following a deadly overnight shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

According to a release, deputies responded to Sapphire Lane just after midnight Sunday, where they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.  

The Sheriff's Office released a photo of a man they describe as a person of interest in the case. 

They are asking the public to call Crime Line if they recognize the man or know his name.

The investigation continues.