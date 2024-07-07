Orange County deputies searching for person of interest following deadly shooting

Deputies are looking for a person of interest following a deadly overnight shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

According to a release, deputies responded to Sapphire Lane just after midnight Sunday, where they found a man in his 30s who had been shot.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The Sheriff's Office released a photo of a man they describe as a person of interest in the case.

They are asking the public to call Crime Line if they recognize the man or know his name.

The investigation continues.