Man dies after crashing truck into building in Holly Hill: police

A man has died after he crashed a vehicle into a building in Holly Hill early Thursday, police said.

Officers said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. at a building located at 1621 Ridgewood Avenue near Flomich Street in Volusia County. That address appears to belong to a law office, according to Google Maps.

When police arrived, they found a white Ford truck on its side and partially lodged in the building. Fire and rescue personnel responded and removed the driver through the truck's back window.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries, officials said. Details about what caused the crash were not immediately released.