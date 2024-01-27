Man dies after being struck by SUV on Orange Blossom Trail, troopers say

A 58-year-old Orlando man was struck and killed while walking across South Orange Blossom Trail on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 9 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound in the center lane of South Orange Blossom Trail, a crash report stated. The man came from a median and was walking east across the road while not in a marked crosswalk, troopers said. He entered the direct path of the SUV and was struck by the front of the vehicle, according to FHP.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, FHP said. The SUV remained on-scene and the driver had no injuries, according to troopers.

This crash remains under investigation.