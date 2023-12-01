Man charged with 31 felonies stole dishwasher, several other appliances from Marion County homes, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News Live

A Florida man was arrested for 31 felonies after he was caught stealing appliances from Marion County homes, deputies said.

The investigation began after multiple burglary reports were made throughout November.

On Nov. 21, deputies got video footage of a potential suspect and his car after a dishwasher and a range were stolen from a home under construction in the 6300 block of SW 153rd Lane Road.

The floor of the home was also damaged when the appliances were dragged from the home, deputies said.

On Nov. 28, detectives conducted surveillance in the areas where the burglaries happened. A detective spotted the car captured in the previous video footage and a traffic stop was conducted.

The driver Michael Campfield, 34, was shown photos from the video footage and admitted to the burglaries.

Campfield told the detectives about 11 separate burglaries he committed in November where he stole several Frigidaire and Whirlpool ranges – that he later sold for $250 or $300 to an "unidentified man."

During a search of Campfield's car, deputies found a tire iron, cocaine, a gun, and drug paraphernalia.

Campfield was taken to jail and faces 31 felony charges some of which include grand theft, burglary of a dwelling, and dealing in stolen property.