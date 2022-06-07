Man bitten in leg by 7-foot alligator at North Port motel garden

article

While a man was walking around a North Port motel during the middle of the night, deputies said he was bitten by an alligator.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, around 12:45 a.m., the 49-year-old was walking in the front garden Warm Mineral Springs Motel, located on Tamiami Trail. Deputies said he is a resident at the motel.

As he was walking, deputies said he noticed a dark silhouette in the bushes off the pathway and thought it was a dog, "which is why he wasn't hesitant to move out of the way."

That's when the gator bit him in the leg, deputies said. A Sarasota County deputy was nearby on an unrelated call and heard the man screaming.

The man, who was not identified by deputies, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

An alligator trapper responded and captured the gator.